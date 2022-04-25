ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer.

The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.

Pfizer says those bottles may have been split into smaller prescriptions, and has urged any doctor or pharmacist who dealt with the shipments in question to contact them immediately.

The drugs were distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico between December 2019 and April 2022, a Pfizer news release said.

In the statement, Pfizer described the recall as 'voluntary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWsW6_0fJ5Wq9V00
A statement from Pfizer described the recall as 'voluntary' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlQgh_0fJ5Wq9V00
Accupril works by widening the blood vessels allowing blood to travel more freely and for the heart to work more efficiently 

The bottles come with 90 pills and are prescribed in 10mg, 20mg and 40mg increments. The number of pills per bottle can be broken down into smaller amounts.

In Canada, Pfizer had already announced a similar recall after finding the same impurity to be above acceptable levels.

A statement from the Canadian government said that people ingesting nitrosamine at the acceptable level or below for 70 years are 'not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.'

The company said in announcing the recall that they received no reports of specific incidents related to the drug. The giant also stressed that there is no immediate risk to patients already taking the drug.

Nitrosamines are common in water, foods such as smoked and cured meats as well as dairy products. However, exposure above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEv0u_0fJ5Wq9V00
The drug Accupril has already been recalled in the Canada. Pfizer has urged those who took the drug to contact their healthcare provider to determine if they were exposed to the bad batch

Accupril works by decreasing the chemicals that narrow blood vessels. This allows blood to flow more smoothly and for the heart to work more efficiently.

The common side effects of the drug include muscle and joint pain, sensitivity to light, a dry cough and dizziness.

In 2019, there were 1.3 million active Accupril prescriptions in the United States, according Clinical Calculators.

This is the second recall that Pfizer has faced in six weeks after the company recalled the blood pressure drug Accuretic in early March due to apparent accelerated levels of nitrosamine.

An FDA statement on the recall instructed patients who are taking this product to consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected product.

Patients with the affected product should contact Sedgwick at 888-345-0481 (Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am - 5:00 pm ET) for instructions on how to return their product and obtain reimbursement for their cost.

Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

