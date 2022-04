Midland High swept visiting Mount Pleasant 7-5 and 8-1 in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday. In the opener, Mount Pleasant scored once in the first and three times in the second to take an early 4-1 lead. The Chemics answered with two runs in the third and three in the fifth to go up 6-4. After the Oilers plated a run in the top of the sixth to cut it to 6-5, Midland capped the scoring with a run in the bottom half.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO