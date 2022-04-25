Idaho Foodbank to host food distribution Monday

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.
5-Star Rated Oregon Airbnb Offers Up Awesome Views And Free Weed. If you are looking for a new adventure in Oregon, there is an amazing Airbnb that'll take you to new heights in more than one way. Oregon's Unique Treehouse Is Above A Working Cannabis Farm. A suspended high in...
People are moving to Idaho in droves. Take a look around the Treasure Valley and you'll see what we mean. Home prices skyrocketing. Traffic getting more congested by the day. Longer lines for coffee. You couldn't avoid the changes if you tried. It may offer you a little solace to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The House of Charity is moving out of downtown Spokane. Catholic Charities will open a new low-barrier shelter somewhere else. Where that will be isn’t being released to the public. “We want to go quick. We build a lot of buildings at Catholic Charities, and...
Frank William Estrada Jr., his family, and his service dog, Lulu, were recently asked to leave a restaurant in West Yellowstone. "I looked, I didn't see my family, so I walked straight to the door, opened up, and there they were. And I said, 'What's going on?' And they said, 'They kicked us out—they kicked us out because of Lulu,” Estrada said.
BOISE, Idaho — To leave Shadow Butte Ranch in New Plymouth with one-ton of hay loaded in the back of a flatbed, you would owe Dustin Lenz $350. Two years ago, Lenz says that same one-ton load cost his customers $180. "I see people charging a lot more than...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A large sturgeon that spent the winter trapped in a canal below a Magic Valley dam now has more room to swim after being relocated to a new home. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a seven-foot sturgeon surprised a local angler when he went fishing for rainbow trout below the Milner Dam east of Murtaugh. The large fish had become trapped in the canal during the winter prompting Idaho biologists and conservation officers to rescue and relocate it. Idaho Fish and Game said it doesn't typically relocate fish but in this case, the sturgeon could offer many more opportunities for anglers as the fish live for a long time and are catch and release only. A sling was used to capture the fish and loaded onto a pickup truck with a transport tank. The sturgeon was taken upriver to its new home at Lake Walcott. Biologists placed a tag on the fish so it could be identified in the future. Check out the video below:
One can't help but wonder how some destinations in the United States got their names, and who signed off on them. I recently drove through an oddly-named recreation area 600 miles southwest of Twin Falls, Idaho, on my way home from a trip. Idaho has some pretty humorously named locations....
2022 is going to be a very exciting year for bagel lovers in the Treasure Valley! The first of at least three new bagel shops quietly held their soft opening last weekend. The first social media page for Freedom Bagel Bakery mysteriously appeared on Facebook in November 2021. If you've been following it, you've gotten a sneak peek of their construction and test kitchen recipes. Until this week, their website was pretty empty, simply directing you to delicious bagel photos of their bagels on Facebook and Instagram. But after their soft opening? It got a huge facelift and officially introduced Meridian to their newest bagel shop!
SPOKANE, Wash – Hundreds of people seeking overnight shelter and food will no longer get it at the most frequently-used downtown Spokane location. Catholic Charities announced Wednesday it will soon move its primary shelter space outside of downtown Spokane. House of Charity has served the homeless for decades in its current location on West Pacific. Services will continue there until...
As part of the celebration of Arbor Day, Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) has partnered with the Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC) to provide free seedlings to the people of Idaho.
