Two injured after Sunday shooting in Peoria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening in The Loop. Police said around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a large group downtown on the 200 block of East Randolph. Thirteen arrests were made -- 10 of which were juveniles. Eight other juveniles were issued curfew violations. Of the adults arrested, one was charged with mob action and two with disorderly conduct. Of the juveniles, six were charged with disorderly conduct, three with mob action, one with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. One handgun and one replica of a firearm were also recovered, according to police. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CPD says they anticipated the large gathering and had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Police originally issued a statement with lower numbers of arrests but updated the count Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO