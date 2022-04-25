ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Fatal accident shuts down road in Bucks County

Cover picture for the articleFALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fatal accident in Bucks County shuts a road down. Tyburn Road...

WGAL

Harrisburg man dies in Dauphin County crash

State police say 21-year-old Arjun Subba-Gurangai of Harrisburg died in an early morning crash Saturday. According to state police, he was traveling east on Route 283, when he lost control, exited the roadway and struck a support pole. The cause of the Londonederry Township crash is under investigation.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dies In Berks County ATV Crash

A 13-year-old girl died in an ATV crash in Berks County over the weekend, authorities said. The Hamburg girl was heading west on Virginville Road when she lost control of the Polaris Trailboss 325 while riding in the shoulder, went off the road, hit a fence and overturned around 5:50 p.m Friday, April 22. in Perry Township, according to State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Wanted In Deadly Christmas Eve Hit-Run Crash In Bucks County Surrenders: DA

A driver wanted in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-run crash in Bucks County has surrendered to police, authorities said. Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, turned himself in Monday, April 25, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

5-year-old taken by noncustodial mom is found safe, police say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Inez Foulk has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. She and her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, who does not have custody of Inez, were found at a gas station off Interstate 95 in Virginia after a citizen had seen the missing-person advisory shared by police and spotted the vehicle apparently disabled at a gas station, according to police. Inez was to remain in custody of social services in Virginia until she can be picked up by Lehigh County Children and Youth Services, police said. Courtney Foulk was to be held in Virginia pending extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 309 closed in Bucks for 'extended period of time'

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A crash has part of Route 309 in Bucks County closed Wednesday morning. The crash, which was reported to involve an overturned tractor-trailer, happened around 8 a.m. Route 309 south is closed between the Perkasie and Telford exits. It's expected to be closed for "an...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

