Rochester, MN

GLOW hosts sustainable art fair for kids

By Jeremy Wall
KIMT
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester organization is blending creativity and science together during an art event at Quarry Hill Nature Center. On Sunday afternoon GLOW STEM hosted it's first sustainable art fair for kids. The organization known as...

Related
Fast Company

This humble chair kickstarted the sustainable-design revolution

In a world where everything from shampoo bottles to playground equipment to leggings are made from recycled plastic, it’s hard to believe there was a time when the material wasn’t ubiquitous. But when British designer Jane Atfield created a chair made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic in 1992, the idea felt positively revolutionary.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ARTnews

Sustainable: The Best Earth-Friendly Colored Pencils

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. As ecological concerns become more widespread and urgent, many artists are looking for environmentally friendly versions of their favorite supplies. Colored pencils’ pigmented cores usually lie inside cylindrical cases made of wood, an increasingly precious resource. One way to find a more eco-friendly coloring utensil is to consider whether its wood is sourced from sustainably managed forests. Colored pencil cores contain pigment and a binder, usually wax, that holds the pigment together and allows...
ENVIRONMENT
Baltimore Times

10 Clever Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day—which is on April 22, 2022 this year—offers a specific time to consider how to improve our role as good Earth stewards. The anniversary of protecting and appreciating the Earth is rooted in “the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970,” according to www.EarthDay.Org. Today offers a prime opportunity to acknowledge our personal role in enjoying a planet with less pollution and litter, an improved climate, and making less of a carbon footprint.
SOCIETY
Hypebae

The North Face Taps Online Ceramics for Earth Day Release

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), The North Face has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Online Ceramics to drop an eco-friendly collection inspired by ’70s Californian climb culture. The team-up serves as an introduction to TNF’s Re-Grind process, which reuses scraps from the brand’s factories to create...
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
One Green Planet

Is Glass Good for the Environment?

Glass was first made around 3500 BC in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia. For the next several thousand years, artisans perfected the arduous task of glass making. Today, you can buy glass products almost anywhere. They are affordable, and glass designs range from incredibly simple to very intricate and elaborate. For...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Merge Food Truck gearing up for business in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has announced ten members of the first Prosperity Initiative cohort of 2022, a program that provides free coaching and training to minority entrepreneurs and one is in Rochester. Merge Food Truck has been a project Eric Linningham has been working...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dermatology Clinic’s ‘No-Show’ Fees Going To Help Newly-Settled Refugees

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — “No show” fees can be a little taboo. You miss an appointment, you pay a fee. “I didn’t want to just take the money,” said Tareen Dermatology medical director Dr. Mohiba Tareen. “I wanted to do something good with it.” At Tareen Dermatology, that has locations in Roseville, Maplewood, and Faribault, the fee has always been a donation. Each year during Ramadan, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Dr. Basir Tareen and the staff choose a different cause. This year, they decided to help newly-settled Afghan families find housing. “In order to rent many of these apartments, and landlords require tenant history, which...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Y-105FM

Find the Secret Waterfall Hidden 80 Miles from Rochester

The spring and summer I'd say are the most popular times of year for people to get out and about in nature. There are all sorts of state parks to check out and hikes to take. But at some point this spring or summer you may want to consider getting away from the popular spots and checking out this secret waterfall hidden in St. Paul, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations...
ROCHESTER, MN

