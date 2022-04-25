GLOW hosts sustainable art fair for kids

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — “No show” fees can be a little taboo. You miss an appointment, you pay a fee.
“I didn’t want to just take the money,” said Tareen Dermatology medical director Dr. Mohiba Tareen. “I wanted to do something good with it.”
At Tareen Dermatology, that has locations in Roseville, Maplewood, and Faribault, the fee has always been a donation.
Each year during Ramadan, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Dr. Basir Tareen and the staff choose a different cause. This year, they decided to help newly-settled Afghan families find housing.
“In order to rent many of these apartments, and landlords require tenant history, which...
