Wheeling Park Prepares for the OVAC Finals

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Patriots trailed University Saturday 2-0 in the semifinals but rallied to win 12-7. Head Coach Steve Myers is quite familiar with the Mohigans. This season, Park took the season opener against them 9-4.

“Whenever we play, it’s a really good game. We’ll just try to stay fundamental – pitchers limit the walks, limit our errors, and a key for us is trying to hits with guys in scoring position,” Myers said.

The Patriots still have a few games to play this week leading up to the championship starting with John Marshall on the road Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.