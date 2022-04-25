ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Delegates endorse candidates in Senate District 23 DFL Convention

By Jeremy Wall
KIMT
 4 days ago

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Delegates representing Minnesota's Senate District 23 came out to its DFL convention on Sunday endorsing candidates for the state Senate and House of Representatives. The Union Center was packed as 39 delegates attended the convention...

