WASHINGTON — (AP) — The public tour route in the White House featured a new addition in April. With April designated as the Month of the Military Child, Jill Biden added a temporary display of more than 20 pieces of artwork by military-connected children from across the United States and around the world. The exhibit includes painted face masks, framed colored drawings and works of poetry. All will be on display in the White House East Wing through the end of the month.

