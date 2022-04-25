ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election 2022: What happened on the night?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Macron has become the first French president to be...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Night#French President
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
BBC

War in Ukraine: Engineering giant to pull out of Russia

Engineering giant Weir Group has confirmed it is winding down its business in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine. The move comes after the Glasgow-based group announced a full suspension of its operations in Russia last month. It currently employs 267 sales and service staff there, the majority of whom...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Angela Rayner was at a lockdown event with Starmer

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was at an event where Sir Keir Starmer was filmed drinking a beer during lockdown last year, the party has said. It had previously denied she was at the event, but now says that statement was a "mistake" made in "good faith". Labour said no...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy