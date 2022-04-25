ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne City, IL
City
Wayne, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Wayne County, IL
City
Jeffersonville, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
City
Sims, IL
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Southern Illinois#Flood Advisory
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain and snowmelt continues to affect area rivers. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 38.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.0 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hardin, Marshall, and Poweshiek Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.95 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to remain near or just above flood stage through Wednesday, then slowly fall below flood stage by Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt will push Willow Creek near Willow City above minor flood stage during the day Wednesday. The creek is expected to remain above minor flood stage at least through the end of this week. Chances for rain this weekend on top of melting snow could prolong flooding in this area through the weekend and possibly into next week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1443 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. At 1447 feet, County roads are closed with 3 houses cut off per Emergency Manager. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1441.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage, 1442 feet, early tomorrow afternoon and may continue rising to around 1445 feet by Monday morning May 2nd, which is in minor flood stage. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1444.9 feet on 04/05/1997.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 71.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday was 71.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Erie, Lorain, Ottawa, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Erie; Lorain; Ottawa; Stark; Summit FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ottawa, Lorain and Stark Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain and snowmelt continues to affect area rivers. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Elliston. White River at Edwardsport. .Recent rainfall as great as one to two inches have led to minor flooding along portions of the lower White River. Flooding will last as late as Friday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County is flooded. Low agricultural fields flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois; La Salle; Livingston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy