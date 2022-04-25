Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt will push Willow Creek near Willow City above minor flood stage during the day Wednesday. The creek is expected to remain above minor flood stage at least through the end of this week. Chances for rain this weekend on top of melting snow could prolong flooding in this area through the weekend and possibly into next week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1443 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. At 1447 feet, County roads are closed with 3 houses cut off per Emergency Manager. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1441.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage, 1442 feet, early tomorrow afternoon and may continue rising to around 1445 feet by Monday morning May 2nd, which is in minor flood stage. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1444.9 feet on 04/05/1997.
Comments / 0