Boston, MA

Bruins' Erik Haula: Scores twice in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Haula scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-3 win over Montreal. Haula...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Erik Haula's strange penalty shot goal might make Marchand jealous

Erik Haula rode quite the 10-second rollercoaster Sunday night in Montreal. The Bruins center earned a rare penalty shot late in the first period with Boston leading the Canadiens by a goal. But as Haula mounted his attack from center ice, he skated right past the puck. Rather than give...
NHL
Reuters

Patrice Bergeron's 3-point night lifts Bruins past Canadiens

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, add standings information; 10th graf, take out Suzuki’s first name. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist for the visiting Boston Bruins in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Erik Haula also scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NHL

Bruins hang on to top Canadiens, increase wild card lead

MONTREAL -- The Boston Bruins increased their lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and handed the Montreal Canadiens their ninth straight loss, 5-3 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist, Erik Haula scored one of...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

MONTREAL - The B's arrive in Montreal on Sunday night to take on the Habs for the final time this season and aim for their second win of the weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:
BOSTON, MA
Person
Erik Haula
Boston

3 takeaways as Bruins sweep Habs on an emotional night in Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur before the game. The Boston Bruins embarked on a unique schedule in the final five games of their 2021-22 regular season. They received a spark from a trio of reinforcements in David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark, and Hampus Lindholm during Saturday’s...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Takeaways From Win Over Rangers Led by Pastrnak & Ullmark

When Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media prior to Saturday afternoon’s game at the TD Garden, he broke the news that three injured Bruins were going to be back in the lineup against the New York Rangers. David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, and Linus Ullmark all would return to the ice and their return has been needed for some time.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will head north of the border for the second leg of their penultimate back-to-back of the 2021-22 NHL season. After taking down the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins will try to notch their fourth win in five games Sunday when they visit the Canadiens. Montreal also is set to play its second game in as many days, as it suffered a 6-4 loss in Ottawa to the Senators on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
#Montreal
markerzone.com

CANADIENS CALL UP GOALTENDER FROM AHL; PRICE WON'T TRAVEL WITH TEAM TO NEW YORK

The Montreal Canadiens have decided to give Carey Price a break. After four games with the team since returning for the first time since last season, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters Price will not travel to New York with the team this week. He may play again next Friday, which is the Canadiens last game of the season. St. Louis stressed this is not a setback in Price's return. The team decided he needed a break after a lot of action in a short time.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Focus: Final Week Of Regular Season Big Test For Boston

The final week of the 2021-22 NHL regular season is upon us, and the Bruins continue to fight for seeding in the Atlantic Division. Boston wraps up its season with games against the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs. Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Bruins are three points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the division and three points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kulikov scores in OT, Wild win 5th straight, 5-4 over Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Swayman's focus helps him as rookie goalie for Bruins entering playoffs

The younger Swayman was mesmerized from those first days, the goal taking hold in his imagination. Even at a couple of years old, 2 or 3, he would go into the net, mimicking what he had seen in all those games with his father, and so Ken Swayman got in touch with Gordy Morgan, who coached with the Alaska All Stars Hockey Association.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Hellebuyck gets 200th win, Jets defeat Avalanche to end four-game skid

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck got his 200th win, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. "It just shows that the fans appreciate everything I've accomplished here with them," Hellebuyck said of the standing ovation he received after the game. "I'm glad to call Winnipeg my home these past few years and look forward to some more."
DENVER, CO

