Bruins' Erik Haula: Scores twice in win

The Boston Bruins will head north of the border for the second leg of their penultimate back-to-back of the 2021-22 NHL season. After taking down the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins will try to notch their fourth win in five games Sunday when they visit the Canadiens. Montreal also is set to play its second game in as many days, as it suffered a 6-4 loss in Ottawa to the Senators on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO