Nashville, TN

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Strikes on power play

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Johansen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Opens scoring on power play

Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Makar gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead just 2:01 into the contest. The 23-year-old had gone two games without a point entering Thursday, a rare quiet stretch in a fantastic season. He's at 28 tallies, 86 points (34 on the power play), 240 shots on net, 95 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-48 rating in 77 appearances. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Makar is likely to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Wild, so fantasy managers will probably want to turn to other defensemen on the 15-game slate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday

Carrier logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Carrier's offense has gone quiet in April -- he has just three points in 14 contests this month. The 25-year-old's defensive skill and physicality have kept him in a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 30 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 76 contests in his first full NHL campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Predators' Roman Josi: Steps up Thursday

Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Josi helped out on a Matt Duchene goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 31-year-old Josi's historically good season is up to 23 tallies, 95 points, 275 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and 66 hits through 79 contests. The Predators still have positioning to play for Friday versus the Coyotes, so fantasy managers can expect the Swiss superstar to play in the regular-season finale.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Tickles twine in win

Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Can't hang on Thursday

Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Petersen's first appearance in over two weeks was nearly a success, but he let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period. He then gave up a second goal to Brock Boeser with 30 seconds left in overtime to take the loss. Petersen ends the regular season at 20-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jonathan Quick played well to close out the year and will likely be the Kings' primary netminder heading into their first-round series against the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Sends power-play helper

Miller notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Miller has a pair of goals and five helpers in his last five games, though only two of those points have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old is up to 98 points (31 tallies, 67 assists) in 79 appearances, meaning he'll need a multi-point effort Friday versus the Oilers to reach the century mark. The Ohio native has added 204 shots on net, 171 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-14 rating in a top-line role.
Ryan Johansen
CBS Sports

Predators' David Rittich: Prevails in shootout

Rittich stopped 42 of 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. The Predators battled back from an early deficit, and Rittich got better as the game went on. He made all three saves in the shootout to secure the win, his first since March 13. The 29-year-old is up to 6-3-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 17 outings. Juuse Saros (lower body) may not be available to start the playoffs, so it's looking like Rittich could be the Predators' primary goalie going forward. Connor Ingram is expected to start Friday's regular-season finale versus the Coyotes.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Sharks' Scott Reedy: Tips in power-play goal

Reedy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Reedy got a piece of a Brent Burns shot to tip in the Sharks' third goal of the game. Reedy's been good over the last two weeks with five goals and an assist in nine games. The 23-year-old forward has nine points, 33 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests at the NHL level.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Supplies two assists in OT win

Pettersson recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Pettersson set up both of Brock Boeser's goals in the contest -- a power-play tally to get the Canucks on the board in the third period and the game-winner in overtime. Through 12 outings in April, Pettersson has 10 goals and nine helpers. The 23-year-old's surge has him up to a career-high 68 points with 187 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 79 outings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper

Aube-Kubel notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Aube-Kubel set up Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's third goal of the game. The 25-year-old Aube-Kubel has earned four goals, three assists and 27 hits through 12 games in April. The physical forward is up to 23 points, 85 shots on net, 140 hits and a plus-11 rating in 73 contests between the Avalanche and the Flyers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brad Richardson: Puts up assist

Richardson provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Richardson ended a six-game point drought with his helper on an Alex Chiasson tally in the third period. The 37-year-old Richardson has picked up four points in 16 games with the Canucks, matching his output from 27 contests with the Flames to begin the season. He's added 59 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role at both of his stops around the league in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Brett Kulak: Helps out in overtime

Kulak logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Kulak earned the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's game-winning goal in the extra session. The assist was Kulak's third in the last four games, and he's gone plus-1 in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner has 20 points, 99 hits, 63 blocked shots, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 73 contests between the Oilers and the Canadiens this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Up from AHL Colorado

Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. Annunen's presence on the active roster suggests Darcy Kuemper will remain in Colorado for rest while the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday. The 22-year-old Annunen has allowed seven goals on 51 shots across two NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely back up Pavel Francouz in the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Helpers in back-to-back games

Chmelevski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Chmelevski set up Noah Gregor's first of two goals in the contest. This was Chmelevski's second assist in as many games and his fifth in the last nine. The 22-year-old is making a positive impression late in the season, one that could help him earn a roster spot in 2022-23. He's at eight assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Matt Nieto: Gathers assist in overtime loss

Nieto notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Nieto has two assists in his last three games, though he hasn't scored in his last six. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 80 shots on net, 95 hits, a minus-19 rating and 19 PIM through 69 contests. He's seen his recent even-strength playing time alongside Logan Couture and Nick Bonino.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Produces assist Thursday

Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. This was Barrie's fourth assist in the last five games. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan for a third-period tally. Barrie is up to 40 points in 72 contests -- it's a scoring mark he's missed just twice in the last eight seasons. He's added 147 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds assist in return

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kopitar rested Wednesday, sitting out a game versus the Kraken. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 34-year-old center ends the regular season with 19 goals, 48 assists, 210 shots on net, 72 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances. He'll continue to be a major part of the Kings' offense heading into a first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sharks' Brent Burns: Records power-play helper

Burns notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Burns has points in four straight games (one goal, three assists) as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The 37-year-old defenseman is up to 54 points, 199 shots on net, 149 sblocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 81 contests. He'll likely complete another full season without missing a game by suiting up Friday in Seattle, which would be his eighth straight campaign without an absence.
SEATTLE, WA

