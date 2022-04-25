Predators' Ryan Johansen: Strikes on power play

Rittich stopped 42 of 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. The Predators battled back from an early deficit, and Rittich got better as the game went on. He made all three saves in the shootout to secure the win, his first since March 13. The 29-year-old is up to 6-3-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 17 outings. Juuse Saros (lower body) may not be available to start the playoffs, so it's looking like Rittich could be the Predators' primary goalie going forward. Connor Ingram is expected to start Friday's regular-season finale versus the Coyotes.

