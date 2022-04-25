ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Jan Rutta: Exits Sunday's game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rutta (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Panthers and did not return,...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
TAMPA, FL
UPI News

Biden honors 2-time NHL champs Tampa Bay Lightning at White House

April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday, praising the team for both its on-ice wins and off-ice charitable efforts. With team captain Steven Stamkos, other players and team owner Jeff Vinik arrayed behind him on the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden avoided politics Monday while honoring the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons. In a rare sports break amid his administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the president cracked jokes about captain Steven Stamkos and referenced first lady Jill Biden's attendance at a vaccination effort at the Lightning's home arena last year. Biden made little mention of other players while talking about the team winning one championship in an empty building in a quarantined bubble and another in a packed house at home in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Stamkos named NHL's First Star of the Week

NEW YORK (April 25, 2022) - Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 24. FIRST STAR - STEVEN STAMKOS, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Stamkos led the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin home-and-home with Lightning

BLUE JACKETS (36-36-7) at LIGHTNING (49-22-8) Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. The Blue Jackets are facing stiff opposition to finish the 2021-22 season, a four-game gauntlet against some of the best teams and most notable names in the sport. It's one last chance to see how a team that iced five rookies Sunday measures up against the best in the game, not to mention an invaluable learning experience for those youngsters as well.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Gameday Guide: April 26 at Tampa Bay

The Blue Jackets' group of walking wounded saw an addition and a subtraction ahead of Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. The bad news is that center Sean Kuraly will be shut down for the rest of the year with a broken toe, but the good news is that No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski is back after missing two games because of a high hit he took early in the Anaheim game April 17.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

3 things we learned from Lightning’s win over Panthers

The Lightning are looking more and more like themselves as the regular season comes to a close, and Sunday’s win in Sunrise over their in-state rival was no exception. With an 8-4 victory over the Panthers, the Lightning have outscored their past three opponents — Florida, Nashville and Toronto — by a combined 22-7.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Capitals, Lightning, Stars & Blackhawks

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Blackhawks Get Back in Win Column Following Two-Game Skid. The...
CHICAGO, IL
10 Tampa Bay

Rooting for the Lightning? Here's where to purchase tickets

TAMPA, Fla. — It's becoming a yearly tradition at this point. The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the playoffs once again. It's the fifth-straight season the Bolts have captured a playoff birth. But, this time, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions are aiming for the always elusive three-peat. The...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'show grit' in streak-snapping loss to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - After nearly a month, the Panthers have finally lost a game. In an intense matchup between cross-state rivals that featured a multitude of both goals and penalty minutes, the Atlantic Division champion Panthers saw their franchise-record winning streak snapped at 13 games with an 8-4 loss to the Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Live updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against Columbus on Tuesday. The Lightning host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the regular season home finale. TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Highlights. Krenn: Three...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Lightning halt Panthers' 13-game win streak in 8-4 barn burner

EditorsNote: 6th graf, change Vasilevskiy saves to 35. Nicholas Paul scored twice, including a sensational short-handed goal to put his team up for good, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Florida Panthers 8-4 on Sunday night at Sunrise, Fla. The loss snapped the Panthers’ franchise-record 13-game win streak....
TAMPA, FL
PIX11

Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins […]
DETROIT, MI

