Los Angeles, CA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyRFA_0fJ5Q83O00
Marymount California University

The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday.

"This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.

Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,

The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.

In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.

Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.

The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.

The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.

Compton Lady
4d ago

Well the cost of enrollment was the main Issue for so many years now. What they should have done decades ago was kept up with the demographics of the South Bay area and they would have seen that those residing in the area aren't as affluent As those living in the Beverly Hills, Palisades area And then adjusted there tuition accordingly. Many of kids in the South Bay area would have loved to have attended the college but just couldn't afford it. Perhaps in order to save the college they should look at lowering the cost to attend for the Spring semester. otherwise a real estate developer is gonna grab that land and up will go townhouses, condos or homes that no one in the Southbay area will be able to afford.

Jess R
4d ago

They were recruiting my kid for sports, glad he didn't say yes and have nowhere to play in the fall. Beautiful campus.

