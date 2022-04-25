ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Madras boy’s dream comes true for 7th birthday, arriving on a garbage truck

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXHTS_0fJ5Q7Af00

'Garbage trucks take care of the Earth,' the smiling little boy says

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Malachi Morales celebrated his seventh birthday this year in a belated but unexpectedly happy way -- a dream come true, in fact.

He tuned 7 on March 2 and his parents organized a dumpster truck themed party 10 days later. But the turnout, according to Malachi's mother, was devastating.

Only two people of the 42 invited friends invited showed up.

“We had personalized cookies for them -- they were garbage trucks-themed, there were invitations." Malachi's mother, Isabel Leal, said Sunday. "He kept on coming out and asking where everyone was at and I just kept telling him, 'maybe they’ll show up, maybe they’ll show up.'”

What started as a bitter experience however, turned into one of Malachi’s most memorable moments.

With the help of a family friend and a few phone calls, Madras Sanitary Services took on the task of making Malachi feel special.

Not only did he get to ride a garbage truck, he operated one, too!

“When I was first watching the garbage truck shows, I watched this video where the guy lets the children get on the truck and I’ve been asking mommy about it." Malachi said." She said, 'Maybe for your birthday' -- and then my dream came true!”

That happened on March 18, just a week after the original party plans.

"Being able to go and make somebody else’s day," Madras Sanitary Services Operations Manager, Kevin Haugen said Sunday. "It’s just -- it’s just kind of important. It makes me smile. It makes my heart feel good."

Malachi told us why he’s so fascinated with garbage trucks.

“Because garbage trucks take care of the Earth," Malachi said.

“Because they reduce, reuse, and recycle?” his mom inquired.

“Yeah!" Malachi expressed with excitement.

As a part of the surprise, Madras Sanitary Services also gave Malachi a building set.

Leal said it brings her joy to know there's still very kind-hearted people in the world.

The post Madras boy’s dream comes true for 7th birthday, arriving on a garbage truck appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Society
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy