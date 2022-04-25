Cody Johnson’s Flawless Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way” Is Solid GOLD

Covering Chris Stapleton is a TALL order.

And let’s be honest, it’s something not many can do. Even some professionals, we’re talking artists with their own record deals and hit songs, won’t even attempt it, let alone pull it off.

However, Cody Johnson is one of the few that can.

In a virtual concert performance from a few years back, Cody delivered an impeccable performance of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way,” one that would put just about anybody short of Chris himself to shame.

Written by Chris Stapleton, Tim James and Kendell Marvel, it was released as the lead single from Stapleton’s 2017 album, From A Room: Volume 1.

However, Chris wasn’t the first artist to record it. It was actually originally recorded by Lee Ann Womack for her 2008 album Call Me Crazy, winning a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Solid country gold.

Swedish Idol Winner Wows With Performance Of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way”

And if you thought Cody’s was good…

The 2017 Swedish Idol winner Chris Kläfford delivered an absolute stunner of a performance of the Chris Stapleton hit, “Either Way,” a couple years back.

We’ve shared some of Chris’ covers before, I’m talking one of the best Stapleton covers I’ve ever heard in my entire life, but if we take it all the way back to an episode of this Swedish game show, the reactions of his fellow contestants are what really makes this performance so powerful.

Sitting at the piano alongside two other Swedish singers, Chris puts everybody in the room’s jaw through the floor. The face of the woman sitting next to him pretty much says it all…

Half the room was in tears, the other half had goosebumps, everybody was cheering… this is what it looks like to actually captivate a room with your voice.

And not to mention, the guy (also named Chris) is a spitting image of Chris Stapleton himself.

He also performed an incredible rendition of “Broken Halos.”