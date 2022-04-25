ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville Panthers receive 2021 State Championship rings

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the 2021 Pikeville Panther State Championship team put a ring on...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Logan County introduces Josh Frick as new boys basketball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cougars boys basketball has new expectations next season as Logan County announces Josh Frick as new head coach for the 2022-23 winter season. Frick comes to Logan County after 18 seasons coaching at Graves County High School. Frick spent the first 10 years as an assistant for the Eagles helping them win seven district championships and three regional championships. He then took over as head coach for eight seasons, recording a record of 162-90 while winning six district championships.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Pikeville, KY
Sports
Pikeville, KY
Football
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Russellville, KY
Pikeville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
WLKY.com

Louisville loses 'Cook Out competition' by a nose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It looks like Louisville lost the "Cook Out competition." Bummer. Louisville Twitter users have been a buzz since the fast-food chain started putting out tweets asking where people want to see the next restaurant go. The first tweet on April 19 listed five locations, including Louisville....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky opens second RaceTrac store

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A gas station and travel center that's popular in southeastern states has opened a second location in Kentucky. RaceTrac, which operates more than 550 retail gasoline convenience stores, has opened its second location in Frankfort. Elizabethtown was RaceTrac’s first store in Kentucky and it opened back...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash

WATCH | Hundreds run the Dom and Dave 5K to honor Lexington students killed in 2021 crash. It’s been nearly a year since Dominic Bilotta and David Cervoni were killed in a crash in Scott County. The teens were students at Lexington Catholic High School and were teammates on the cross-country team.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Pikeville Panthers#Wymt#Pikeville High School
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Pays for the Senior Class at His Kentucky High School To Attend His Kroger Field Concert

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
weku.org

Today’s Interview: Kentucky Representative Angie Hatton on the sale of Kentucky Power

Kentucky Representative Angie Hatton is a Democrat that serves Letcher and parts of Harlan and Pike counties. Hatton is opposed to the sale of Kentucky Power AEP, which serves customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties. Hatton is asking that Kentucky Power return about $585 million dollars in profits from the sale to eastern Kentucky ratepayers and she is not aloneHatton says years of high rates have been the number one issue in her district.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy