Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping 4.24.22

We are fresh off Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Josh Alexander has finally overcome the constant headache that is Moose to capture the Impact World Championship. Of course that means it’s time for a REMATCH, if you missed Josh vs. Moose at Rebellion then no fear because tonight you’ll get the match yet again as Moose looks to recapture the championship that means so much to him. We’ll also see the return of the Briscoes, Honor No More take on the MCMG and Mike Bailey, we’ll see Decay take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans and we’ll also see VSK take on the rising Bhupinder Gujar. Quite the card on tap for Impact tonight so let’s jump into the action.

