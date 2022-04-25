ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping 4.24.22

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Impact Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below (per Impact Asylum):. * Violent By Design, Heath & Rhino, and The Briscoes all confronted each...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling presents the aftermath of Impact Rebellion this week, and the lineup for tonight’s show is online. You can see the full preview for tonight’s show below. 411 will have live coverage of the episode, which airs at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on AXS TV with Before the Impact starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT on YouTube:
WWE
411mania.com

Preview For Tonight’s Intimidation Games Episode of MLW: Fusion

Tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion features matches from their Elimination Games show from WrestleMania weekend, and the preview is now online. You can check out the preview below for the show, which airs on YouTube at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT:. Major League Wrestling presents the 2022 Intimidation Games...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
411mania.com

Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that an in-ring promo by Violent By Design will open up tonight’s show, which airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Impact starting at 7:30...
WWE
411mania.com

New Documentary To Look At Extreme Rising Promotion

A new documentary is in the works looking at the short-lived wrestling company Extreme Rising. Pro Wrestling Library’s Joe Dombrowski announced on Wednesday that he is in production on the documentary, which will look at the promotion that attempted to become the successor to ECW. You can see the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Spoiler#Combat#Briscoes#Vsk#Bullet Club#Pco
411mania.com

Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.
WWE
411mania.com

Marko Stunt Added To Virtual Basement’s The Wrestling Code

Marko Stunt is the latest wrestling star to be added to Virtual Basement’s The Wrestling Code. The game studio announced on Wednesday that Stunt, who will be leaving AEW when his contract expires in May, will be a playable character in the game. Stunt joins a roster that includes...
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.28.22

We are fresh off Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Josh Alexander has finally overcome the constant headache that is Moose to capture the Impact World Championship. Of course that means it’s time for a REMATCH, if you missed Josh vs. Moose at Rebellion then no fear because tonight you’ll get the match yet again as Moose looks to recapture the championship that means so much to him. We’ll also see the return of the Briscoes, Honor No More take on the MCMG and Mike Bailey, we’ll see Decay take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans and we’ll also see VSK take on the rising Bhupinder Gujar. Quite the card on tap for Impact tonight so let’s jump into the action.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Reportedly Rewritten Heavily Due to Hangman Page’s COVID Diagnosis

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was reportedly rewritten pretty extensively due to Hangman Page being pulled due to his COVID diagnosis. As reported earlier, Page announced that he had to withdraw from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Dave Meltzer noted on social media tonight that the show was “heavily rewritten” due to the development.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been “at least a couple” WWE wrestlers who have missed shows recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has not made any COVID-related announcements and the report did not name any specific wrestlers. Several wrestlers outside of...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Under Siege

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on May 7th on Impact! Plus:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii. * Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent...
WWE
411mania.com

New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below. The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending...
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross To Work With The Rock’s Production Company On Wrestling-Themed Project

Jim Ross has revealed that he will be doing some work with The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company soon on a wrestling-themed project. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he, Jake Roberts, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase will be working with the company on a project looking back at wrestling’s territory days.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
411mania.com

Winfree’s MLW Intimidation Games Review 4.28.22

Hello everyone, it’s time for a named event from the good people at MLW and tonight that means Intimidation Games. The main event is the big draw here, a triple threat match for the MLW World Heavyweight title when champion Alexander Hammerstone battles Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu. Richard Holliday will be watching that main event closely as his issue with Hammerstone is far from over. Alright, let’s get to the action.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy