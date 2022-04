TORONTO -- Someday, a team will come back from down 3-0 to win an NBA playoff series. But it won't be the 2022 Toronto Raptors. After becoming the 14th team to extend a best-of-seven series to Game 6 after falling behind 3-0, the Raptors didn't have enough to prolong this series for another game. The Philadelphia 76ers -- thanks to a dominant third quarter that saw them outscore Toronto 37-17 and at one point score 17 straight points -- came away with a 132-97 victory Thursday night in Game 6 of their first-round series here at Scotiabank Arena.

