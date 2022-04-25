ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Veterans' recognition and reception

By The Virginian Review Staff
 4 days ago

Covington VFW Post 1033 has designated Sunday, March 27, 2022, as Veterans’ Recognition Day. The Post specifically requests the presence of our World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Veterans. Our oldest Post member turned 100 years old on March 12. Our newest Post member will turn 100 years old on March 28. We will celebrate those milestone birthdays during a special service and reception.

As the ranks grow thinner with the passing of many of our American heroes, we want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to those who remain who keep us ever mindful of their service and sacrifice. March 29 has also been designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. We will also pay tribute to the service of those veterans and express our gratitude and admiration.

The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Post home located at 710 E. Dolly Ann Dr., Covington. A reception and fellowship will follow the service. All veterans are welcome to attend and do not have to be members of the Post. Post members will be available to provide assistance and information about the VFW and its mission.

Lewisburg, WV
