ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina officer killed while responding to domestic dispute

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rubb_0fJ5MZ8000

A South Carolina police officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday, police say.

The suspect accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr, an officer with the Cayce Police Department, also died, authorities say.

The unidentified suspect killed himself after officers attempted to negotiate with him for seven hours, Chief Chris Cowan said at a press conference.

Columbia Police Department negotiators worked for seven hours to reach a "peaceful resolution to the situation," but ultimately the suspect took his life, the chief said.

"Every day we talk about as police officers, how hard this job is," Cowan said. "We talk about the commitment it takes to come out at 3 o'clock in the morning and risk your life. Officer Barr gave the ultimate sacrifice for us, to make us safe, and he loved what he did but he paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Barr was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance just before 3 a.m., the Cayce Police Department said on Facebook.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a male standing in the front yard, Cowan said.

As officers attempted to make contact with him, shots were fired from inside the home, and one of them struck Barr, the chief said.

Domestic disturbance calls are dangerous for police, experts say

Experts say that responding to a domestic disturbance call is one of the most dangerous circumstances for police, CNN previously reported.

FBI data show that 8.5% of the officers killed between 2011 and 2020 were responding to domestic disturbance or violence calls.

Several factors can make a domestic violence incident highly dangerous for responding officers, according to Jon Shane, a professor in the Criminal Justice department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

"The first is that you are entering into someone's private domain and you're bringing a very public face to a very private matter," Shane told CNN.

"People's emotions are already elevated due to whatever dispute they're involved in, and now you bring the coercive power of the state. People are angry and angry to see you, knowing that there's potential to be arrested and incarcerated."

Barr was 'committed' to his job

Barr was a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, and a police officer who was committed to his profession, Cowan said.

Barr joined the police department in 2016. He was promoted to the K-9 unit in October 2020 and "he loved his dog, Molly," the chief added.

"He cared about nothing else other than serving his community, and he was shot and killed this morning for no reason," the chief said. "There was no call for it. There was no reason for it. It was inexcusable."

During a brief news conference, Mayor Elise Partin said Barr was an important part of the city just outside of Columbia.

"Our hearts are breaking in Cayce," Partin said.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 7

MSG USA (ret)
4d ago

😞😞. This is terrible news, my condolences to his family, the Cayce police department, and the people of Cayce. I had the privilege of meeting him while volunteering at an event; He was a wonderful guy, kind, friendly, ang great sense of humor. We lost one of the good ones today..sighhh 😥😥

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Fbi#Police#Violent Crime#Cnn
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy