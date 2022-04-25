ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Former Tilted Kilt in South Portland Has Become New Cajun Seafood Restaurant

By Joey
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than six years ago, there was a lot of excitement when the national restaurant chain Tilted Kilt decided to open their first Maine location near the Maine Mall. However, after a tumultuous four years in business, the restaurant chain closed their South Portland permanently in May of 2020. For nearly...

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Westbrook’s Beloved Casa Novello Gets That Miracle and Will Reopen

Well, well, well...my love of their chicken marsala lives to see another day!. When I contacted the owner Hope Lawler about a month ago, she said she was looking for a miracle. We spread the word, spoke to her on the radio, and then sat back and wished for that miracle. WMTW also did a story on her having to close her restaurant because she simply couldn't find the help she needed to open. But with the intent to save them, somehow she found the help she needed!
WESTBROOK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
South Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
New Hampshire State
South Portland, ME
Restaurants
City
South Portland, ME
State
Rhode Island State
South Portland, ME
Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

Causeway Dairy Bar in Naples to Open With New Name and New Owners

On Sunday, the owners of the Causeway Dairy Bar posted on their Facebook page that they would not be opening up again for the 2022 summer season as they have decided to retire. Now we've learned that the Dairy Bar space in the process of being leased by new owners with plans to open a new ice cream stand this summer.
NAPLES, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Food Drink#Cajun#Shaking Crab#Instagram#Red Lobster
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
Architectural Digest

A Private Island Off the Coast of Maine Is Listed for $339,000—But There’s a Catch

Whenever there’s news of a private island for sale, we’re quick to assume it’s somewhere in the middle of the glimmering Caribbean Sea and that some billionaire will snatch it up. After all, Bill Gates has his beloved Grand Bogue Caye, and Richard Branson spends a good deal of time jetting back and forth between his Moskito and Necker Islands. However, the newest private island for sale is neither where nor what you’d expect: The 1.5-acre Duck Ledges Island, listed for $339,000, is wedged between Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, off the coast of Maine. It may not be as much as Gates and Branson paid for their islands—both paid around $13 million more than a decade ago—but the owner, real estate agent Billy Milliken, won’t sell to just anyone with the means. In fact, he’s looking for someone specific to buy his Duck Ledges Island.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Old Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire, is Now a Turtle Meetup Spot

If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
HUDSON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

A toxic, self-cloning worm that poops out of its mouth is invading Maine

(BDN) -- A toxic, predatory invasive worm capable of unlimited self-cloning has arrived in Maine. The first sightings were reported last fall from southern and central parts of Maine of the hammerhead worm, a flatworm that can range from 8- to 15-inches long and is distinguished by the unique hammer or shovel-shaped head.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Aerosmith in Bangor, Maine

Are you feeling that crazy sweet emotion now that you know that Aerosmith is coming to Maine this Labor Day Weekend?. Well, we don't want you to miss a thing, and that's why we are giving away a pair of tickets to see the superstar rock group perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday, September 4.
94.3 WCYY

What the Heck is Plogging? A Group Was Recently Plogging in Portland

Let me back up. I was driving in Portland recently when I saw a group of very fit people with trash bags picking up trash in the huge median between the east and west traveling lanes of the Franklin Arterial. It was a pleasant sunny afternoon and I rolled down my window as I slowed down approaching Cumberland Avenue. I yelled out, 'Thank you!'. I thought it was wicked nice of them.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy