Philadelphia Police Investigating Alleged Rape On SEPTA’s Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a report that a woman was raped on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. The alleged attack happened between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SEPTA tells Eyewitness News the special victim’s unit is handling the case.

Meanwhile, police say they’ve made an arrest in the stabbing of a man on a SEPTA platform. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. at 34th and Market Streets in University City on Sunday.

The man suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.