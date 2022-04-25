Reckless Driver Pulled Over In St. Paul Traffic Stop Was Gunshot Victim, Police Say
ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue.
The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
