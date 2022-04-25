ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Reckless Driver Pulled Over In St. Paul Traffic Stop Was Gunshot Victim, Police Say

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

