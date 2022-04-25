ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jon Stewart awarded Mark Twain Prize

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Stewart-Mark Twain Prize Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is...

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES

