'No Mow May' campaign to help pollinators

By Yoselin Person
 4 days ago
A movement called "No Mow May" is persuading some people not to mow their lawns for the month of May.

The movement was established in the U.K. back in 2019 to bring awareness of the importance of not mowing your lawn.

Karima Bondi is a member of Buffalo's No Mow May and she says 25 cities in the U.S. are following this movement, so she hopes Buffalo will be part of it.

"So if we don't mow our lawns for the month of May it gives the dandelions the clover something to survive," says Bondi. ""Between 35 to 75 percent of the things we eat need to be pollinated by insects in order to come into influention and we're killing ourselves, especially lawns that have really, really de-tracked big time."

Another advocate, Ellen Moomaw, who's part of an environmental group called 'Aces,' supports the initiative, and she says people are part of nature, and it takes all of us to save it.

"There haven't been that many birds who have also been in decline and that's directly because of the lack of native plants and trees that we are getting rid of," says Moomaw.

Karima Bondi feels this initiative will spread throughout the Buffalo area for the better.

"I contacted our councilman, Joe Feroleto, and he was very supportive, and he invited me to talk to the council to bring this awareness and have it as an initiative, not a mandate," Bondi says. "I hope people will consider a little patch to mow their lawns. It'll be good for all of us."

