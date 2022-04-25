Teen whose organ donations saved nearly 400 lives honored in special ceremony

CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, a local organization honored more than a dozen families who donated priceless gifts to those in need. During a special dedication, the community honored the parents of children who changed more than 400 lives with organ donations.

Eli’s Garden at Our Children’s Memorial Walkway now houses 13 new bricks with the names of children whose lives were cut short.

One of the newly laid bricks belonged to Thomas Smoot. His mother, Stephan Planton, was among the several parents honoring their child’s final gifts.

“Any time I have the opportunity to honor Thomas, I will do it. And the more people who know his name and can remember. To me that keeps him alive,” Planton said.

Event organizers said that despite the children’s passings, they gave life to others through organ donations. Planton shared with Channel 9 why she chose to donate her son’s organs, eyes and tissue.

“So someone could have that opportunity where someone else didn’t have to say goodbye to their child or their loved one. I wanted to give them that opportunity,” Planton said.

LifeShare Carolinas said Planton’s decision saved and impacted the lives of 397 people.

Planton said it gave her comfort and pride knowing that Thomas’ legacy will live on in the lives of others.

“You will not regret saying yes. Any time you can give someone healing and hope there is no better way to leave this world,” Planton said.

According to the National Health Resources and Service Administration, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. The organization said every donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 others.

