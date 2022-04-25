ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofit raises million for children in need

By Jenna Maddox
 4 days ago

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A local nonprofit broke money-raising records this weekend.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation held its 17th annual live auction Saturday night.

This was the first time they held the live auction under the big tent in three years, according to the organization.

They said they raised a record-breaking $3.8 million for charity at the auction.

The money that was raised will benefit children in need in Northwest Florida.

Since 2005, the nonprofit has reportedly donated $23 million to over 100,000 local kids affected by health issues or abuse.

