Video shows Donald Trump struggling to say the name of his own social media platform, Truth Social

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media app, Truth Social, during a rally in Ohio on Saturday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media platform this weekend.
  • In Ohio, Trump was heard bungling the name of Truth Social, calling it "Truth Central" instead.
  • At the same rally, Trump messed up the pronounciation of "drop box" too, calling them "drok boxes."

Former President Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media platform during a rally on Saturday, mangling the pronunciation of Truth Social.

A video taken during Trump's speech in Ohio showed him struggling to name his social media platform, saying he built "something called trove, Truth Central."

During the same rally, Trump was also heard messing up the pronunciation of the word "drop box," saying what sounded like "drok bok" instead.

This was not the first time Trump called drop boxes by this pronunciation. He did the same at his rally in Michigan on April 2.

Trump's Truth Social app has had a rough start . After its launch in February, Trump took weeks to make his first post , amid reports of the platform being plagued with technical hiccups like outages and extended waitlists just to create an account.

Downloads of the app have plummeted significantly after its launch, while Trump allies like Roger Stone have complained of being censored on the platform . The former president was also reported to be furious over the poor response to his app and has contemplated joining its rival Gettr.

Comments / 803

J Acarias
4d ago

It sounds like he's having mini strokes and some of the damage is likely permanent. Treatment is stress reduction, weight loss, exercise, fruits and vegetables, and stop lying.

Reply(104)
285
my mind
4d ago

tRUMP got flustered because he doesn't know what truth is. It's not in his vocabulary. So he was concentrating so hard on getting truth correctly that he missed social. #LOOOOOSER

Reply(69)
232
it's not me.
4d ago

Mr.Praisemedent is experiencing the direct results of too many quarter pounders with fries, diet sodas. sodium, transfat, preservatives, glucose. All have caused softening of the brain and swelling of the tongue. Keep it up Mr.Praisemedent.

Reply(20)
112
