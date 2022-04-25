ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Softball Takes First of Double-Header

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The first inning is where the Cardinals did the most damage in a low-scoring game. The team played smart ball on the base paths when Taylor Hradek went to steal second base. That led the catcher to throw down to second and Gina Fogle came in from third base to make it 1-0.

Hradek came home later in the inning after a delayed steal play by Autumn Oehlstrom and the score was 2-0 after one inning.

Madison Macy pitched a shutout and only allowed 4 hits to Fairmont State.

Oehlstrom also had 1 RBI in the game and it came in the third inning with a clutch 2-out double and that made the score 3-0 which would be the final. The Cardinals also won the second game of the double header 4-3. This is the first double header sweep that Wheeling had against an MEC opponent this season.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio men tell police they came to Belmont County to sell drugs; Arrested

Police in St. Clairsville say they arrested two Ohio men after a traffic stop on multiple drug charges. The St. Clairsville Police Department said they stopped a vehicle on Sunday, and with reasonable suspicion, they called in K9 Odin to search the vehicle. Officers said they found the following: * 1 ounce of a white […]
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police warn about ‘Orbeez’ gun social media challenge

Ohio police say they are warning parents of the dangers of a new social media trend called the ‘Orbeez’ gun challenge. Police from Perkins Township in Ohio said they responded to a Target for a report of juveniles shooting what appeared to be Nerf guns at vehicles and people from their vehicles. After investigation, police […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child missing after visiting Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Arby’s worker arrested after throwing grease on customer

An Alabama fast-food worker who allegedly threw hot grease on a customer during a dispute over service in the drive-thru line is facing an assault charge. Police say the 50-year-old woman was charged Monday following a confrontation that occurred Saturday afternoon at an Arby’s restaurant in suburban Birmingham. Authorities say the worker threw grease on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTRF- 7News

