Minneapolis, MN

Two men killed in separate Uptown homicides over the weekend

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Marvin Applewhite is the owner of Blueline Cleaning And Debris Removal – who spends much of his time in the Uptown neighborhood. "I hire the youth to clean up the graffiti off the wall, clean up Minneapolis," he said. But Saturday night, Applewhite was one...

CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide suspect Kenneth Twyman on the run; wanted in April 14 killing

MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted is on the run again. Milwaukee police are searching for a homicide suspect who is no stranger to law enforcement. Kenneth Twyman of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a man near Fond du Lac and Locust on April 14. At last check, he is nowhere to be found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul Man Shoots Dog In Head

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer. Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog. Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Semi Overturns, Scatters Large Boulders On I-94 In NW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling large boulders overturned on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Hansel Lake Rest Area in Ottertail County. Grawbow says the overturned semi scattered large boulders on the road, and motorists may see some temporary lane closures. There were no injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Three men killed in separate homicides in Minneapolis last weekend have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Rayshawn Earl James Brown, 30, of St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Lagoon and Girard avenues in Uptown just before midnight Saturday. According to Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Western Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Man Wanted In Connection To Drive-By Shooting Arrested Inside Woodbury Hotel

WOODBURY, MINN. (WCCO) — Woodbury public safety officials say a 29-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested following a standoff incident Thursday. According to officials, a Woodbury police officer checked a license plate of a vehicle at a parking lot of the Country Inn on Hudson Road and determined that it belonged to a suspect with felony warrants and a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO). The man had two warrants for fleeing a police officer, another for drive-by shooting and a DANCO violation. Officials say the determined that the suspect was a guest at the hotel. Police officers then made contact with a woman inside a hotel room who was accompanied by several children. The suspect, who was in the bathroom, refused to come out. Police said he claimed to have a handgun and a child with him inside the bathroom. Washington County SWAT responded to the scene and after 30 minutes of negotiations, the man surrendered. He did not have a gun and no children were inside the bathroom. The man was booked at the Washington County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Stillwater Woman Stands Up To Carjacker’s Demands, Escapes Alive

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An 84-year-old Stillwater woman is still coming to terms with the fact she stood up to someone trying to carjack her. It happened in broad daylight, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, after she finished volunteering at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. “It makes me mad that this can happen to people,” said Pat Finnegan, who is just overcoming the shock. Because of a funeral happening at St. Michael’s that morning, Finnegan had to park her car across the street at the Washington County Historic Courthouse. When she approached her car, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “I started...
STILLWATER, MN
