ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmZk1_0fJ5E6Zk00

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission.

The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "

The 17-day mission flew approximately 6.3 million miles, which is about 240 orbits of Earth, according to Axiom Space.

Read the original report below:

The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is homeward bound after a series of delays extended the mission by an additional week.

SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT and began its 16-hour return flight, capping a two-week science mission “hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight,” Reuters reported.

The mission was brokered by the Houston, Texas-based startup Axiom Space and included Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut-turned-Axiom employee who is commanding the mission; Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pathy; and Ohio-based real estate magnate Larry Connor among its crew, CNN reported.

The three private citizens paid $55 million each to be part of the mission, the AP reported.

The Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavour, is slated to parachute into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Monday at around 1 p.m. EDT.

Unfavorable weather at the splashdown zone prompted the delay, Reuters reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 slows

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea will ease its outdoor mask mandate starting next week as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline. Starting Monday, people will only be required to wear a mask outdoors when participating in gatherings of more than 50 people or attending sports and cultural events with potentially large crowds, health authorities said in a briefing Friday. The mask mandate for indoors and public transport will also remain in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pelican sitting on tarmac delays plane’s takeoff

There are delays for weather, traffic and even staffing shortages. But a flight from San Diego was delayed Thursday because of a bird. A pelican sat on the taxiway, blocking the path of a Horizon Air flight bound for Everett, Washington, KNSD reported. The flight was leaving about six minutes...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy