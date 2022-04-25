One last pass: Getzlaf wraps up career in Ducks’ loss to STL

DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and David Rittich stopped all three attempts as the Nashville Predators rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Duchene also scored in regulation, along with Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm to help the Predators move into the first wild-card spot with a game remaining. Rittich stopped 42 shots as he stepped in for injured goaltender Juuse Saros. Rittich came up big in the shootout. Cale Makar, Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher scored for Colorado, the top seed in the Western Conference. By gaining a point, the Avalanche now have 119 and broke the franchise mark of 118 held by the 2000-01 team that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

