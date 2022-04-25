One last pass: Getzlaf wraps up career in Ducks’ loss to STL

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski is a point-a-game player at 37 years old for the Dallas Stars. He is part of the top line with 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson and his fellow 20-something forward Roope Hintz. Coach Rick Bowness said that line has carried Dallas all season. The wild-card Stars are the only of the 16 teams heading into the playoffs while being outscored this season The Pavelski-Robertson-Hintz line has combined for 230 points. That is four shy of matching the highest-scoring trio that was part of the team’s first season in Dallas nearly three decades ago.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. Cam Talbot, starting in net for the first time in a week, stopped 31 of 33 shots.Johnny Gaudreau scored his 40th goal of the season for the Flames, who have first place in the Pacific Division. Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Flames and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.
DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and David Rittich stopped all three attempts as the Nashville Predators rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Duchene also scored in regulation, along with Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm to help the Predators move into the first wild-card spot with a game remaining. Rittich stopped 42 shots as he stepped in for injured goaltender Juuse Saros. Rittich came up big in the shootout. Cale Makar, Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher scored for Colorado, the top seed in the Western Conference. By gaining a point, the Avalanche now have 119 and broke the franchise mark of 118 held by the 2000-01 team that went on to win the Stanley Cup.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand led Columbus with a goal and an assist, and the Blue Jackets beat Tampa Bay 5-2 and kept the Lightning from clinching the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Jakub Voracek, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslovic and Andrew Peeke also scored in the Blue Jackets’ final home game and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in his 27th win. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry scored for Tampa Bay and Brian Elliott stopped 30 shots. Tampa Bay has a one-point lead over Boston with one game remaining for each team. The No. 3 seed will play the Toronto Maple Leafs and the other earns the East’s No. 1 wild card spot and a series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal to lead the Boston Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0. David Pastrnak ended Boston’s 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves against his former team for his first shutout of the season as he tries to win the job as No. 1 goaltender for the playoffs. Dustin Tokarski stopped 27 shots for the Sabres, who will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard David Singleton is returning for a fifth year with the Bruins. And center Myles Johnson is leaving the team to finish his graduate degree in electrical engineering. Singleton is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson decided not to use his fifth year. Both players came off the bench for the Bruins. Singleton averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. Johnson averaged 3.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan wants to build on a standout season and help the Chicago Bulls make the next jump after taking a big step forward. He gets the sense from management they’ll try to do it with their core remaining intact. The Bulls no doubt made huge strides following a massive overhaul that began when Arturas Karnisovas was hired out of Denver’s front office in two years ago to lead their basketball operation. Chicago went 46-36 in coach Billy Donovan’s second season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They were eliminated in the first round by Milwaukee, 4-1.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-1 victory on Thursday. Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino each had two hits for the Twins. Minnesota has won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox. Correa entered the game on an 0-for-10 skid that had dropped his batting average to .167. He came through with a two-run double in the fifth, an RBI single in the sixth and another single in the eighth.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched six shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3. St. Louis star Nolan Arenado had two hits after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a brawl with the Mets on Wednesday. Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill drove in two runs each for the Cardinals, who won their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak. Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning rallied the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run. In the ninth, he delivered a single to right field off Pirates closer Chris Stratton. McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets spent the season playing without injured standouts Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They still turned in a 48-win season and earned the No. 6 seed in the West. They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in five games and now they’re looking forward to next season when they get back together. Jokic is a strong contender for a second straight MVP title after becoming the first NBA player to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a regular season.
TORONTO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end the first-round series Thursday night. Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round. The top-seeded Heat beat Atlanta in five games. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games. Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.
Chris Paul shot a perfect 14-of-14 from the field to help the Phoenix Suns close out their opening round playoff series with a 115-109 Game 6 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Living up to his ‘Point God’ moniker, it marked the first time in playoff history that a player...
