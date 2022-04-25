ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield police search for missing 65-year-old man

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Suresh Motila Advani was last seen in the 300 block of 17th Street on April 23. He is at-risk because of an unspecified medical condition, according to police.

Advani is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, tan shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on Advani’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

