Bakersfield police search for missing 65-year-old man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.
Police said Suresh Motila Advani was last seen in the 300 block of 17th Street on April 23. He is at-risk because of an unspecified medical condition, according to police.UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old man found, safely back at home
Advani is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, tan shorts and sandals.
Anyone with information on Advani’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0