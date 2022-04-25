ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Airlines hiring buses to transport passengers between airports during pilot shortage

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGpSQ_0fJ5CDk000
American Airlines is one of the airlines partnering up with Landline bus company to transport passengers. EPA/ Etienne Laurent

Several US airlines struggling to find pilots amid a nationwide shortage are hiring bus companies to transport passengers to airports in cities that are only a short flight away.

American Airlines, the country’s largest airline, announced a partnership with a coach company earlier this month to transport passengers between Philadelphia International Airport and airports in Allentown, Pennsylvania [73 miles away] and Atlantic City, New Jersey [56 miles away].

American and the bus company, Landline, said the service would be an easier way to get to and from the two airports rather than flying. The service is scheduled to begin on June 3.

United Airlines also has deals with Landline, which is based in Fort Collins Colorado. United has offered one-stop connections on the buses from the Denver airport to or from Breckenridge and Fort Collins since April 1.

The bus company said it raised $28 million to expand its geographic reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGdgW_0fJ5CDk000
United Airlines hopes to hire more than 2000 pilots this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6RUf_0fJ5CDk000
The airlines believe it’s faster for customers to use the bus to transfer to another airport in comparison to waiting for a flight.

The bus services come as airlines desperately try to hire new pilots. The shortage will likely cause ticket prices to skyrocket as airlines have been forced to ground some of their fleet, increasing demand.

Over the next 15 years, the United States will lose half of all its pilots, according to the Regional Airline Association, as the Federal Aviation Association mandates that all pilots must retire at 65. American Airlines expects 5,000 of its 15,000 pilots to retire in the next seven years, according to ABC. The pandemic also caused a wave of early retirements.

US airlines hope to add 13,000 pilots just this year, but America produces only between 5,000 and 7,000 pilots annually, according to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, ABC News reported.

“The pilot shortage for the industry is real and most airlines are simply not going to be able to realize their capacity plan because there simply aren’t enough pilots, at least not for the next five plus years,” Kirby said during an earnings call last week. “The other really large airlines will also probably be able to attract enough pilots, but for anyone else, I just don’t think it’s mathematically possible to meet the pilot demand for the capacity plans that are out there.”

Kirby said United’s regional partners have grounded 150 planes because of the pilot shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfdhU_0fJ5CDk000
Jet Blue announced they would hire nearly 5,000 employees in Mar. 2022.

Jet Blue announced it would be cutting 8-10 percent of its flights beginning in May through the summer, citing a “challenging staff situation,” the airline told CNN.

American is hiring 50-70 pilots each week this year — a higher rate than at any time in its history, according to ABC.

United hopes to hire more than 2000 pilots this year, and has opened its own flight school, Aviate Academy, and plans to train 5,000 pilots by 2030 at a subsidized cost in exchange for a commitment to flying with the airline.

United predicts it could be five to six years before there’s relief for mid-size and regional airlines, who are struggling even more to find pilots, ABC News reported.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allentown, PA
Business
City
Allentown, PA
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Denver Airport#Pilot#Landline#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Reuters

Moderna plans to build vaccine facility in Quebec province of Canada

April 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday that it plans to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec province to support a long-term partnership with the Government of Canada. The facility can produce up to 100 million mRNA respiratory vaccine doses annually, the COVID-19 vaccine maker...
HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy