JASPER COUNTY — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - Emergency crews in the north end of Jasper County were busy early Thursday evening dealing with the second of two fatal automobile accidents. The second one occurred at about 5:30 on Highway 63 West in front of Dollar General, just east of Recreational Road 255, and reportedly involved three vehicles, resulting in the death of an unidentified woman.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO