MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (4/25) PREMIUM

We’re now just one day away from what every NFL franchise has spent months planning for — the first round of the NFL Draft. We see plenty of big surprises each year during the league’s biggest offseason event. It was shocking to see Mac Jones fall all the way down to New England at 15th overall last year after all the speculation that he could’ve gone inside the top three. If we rewind even further back to 2020, Dallas taking CeeDee Lamb 17th overall was a big surprise, as the Cowboys had much bigger needs on defense and had just given Amari Cooper a massive contract. The biggest head-scratcher in recent memory also came in 2020, when the Packers traded up to grab QB Jordan Love 26th overall even though all-time great Aaron Rodgers still had some gas left in the tank. No one truly knows what’s going to happen on Draft Day, so our featured pundits figured they’d throw their “speculation hats” into the ring and share their biggest shockers and bold predictions for the big day.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO