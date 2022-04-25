ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (4/25) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another MLB main slate jumpstarts this week with differing start...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Draft Surprise Picks & Bold Predictions

We’re now just one day away from what every NFL franchise has spent months planning for — the first round of the NFL Draft. We see plenty of big surprises each year during the league’s biggest offseason event. It was shocking to see Mac Jones fall all the way down to New England at 15th overall last year after all the speculation that he could’ve gone inside the top three. If we rewind even further back to 2020, Dallas taking CeeDee Lamb 17th overall was a big surprise, as the Cowboys had much bigger needs on defense and had just given Amari Cooper a massive contract. The biggest head-scratcher in recent memory also came in 2020, when the Packers traded up to grab QB Jordan Love 26th overall even though all-time great Aaron Rodgers still had some gas left in the tank. No one truly knows what’s going to happen on Draft Day, so our featured pundits figured they’d throw their “speculation hats” into the ring and share their biggest shockers and bold predictions for the big day.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tommy Pham homers against the Padres again on Wednesday

All three of Pham's home runs have now come against his former team, as San Diego seems to bring out the best in him. He's off to a slow start (.196/.297/.393), but many of his metrics suggest better things are to come. He ranks in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity and 86th percentile in hard hit rate, while similarly ranking near the top of the league in plate discipline. Hold Pham through his slow start, as he'll almost certainly pay off absent injury.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Primer
fantasypros.com

Kyle Farmer doubles four times against the Padres on Wednesday

Just to demonstrate how early in the season it is, Farmer's game raised his slash line from .237/.308/.288 to .281/.343/.391. Farmer won't be a superstar, but he did pop 16 home runs last year, and should stick in the lineup most days. He's likely just outside of mixed league consideration, but he should have plenty of value in NL-only formats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fantasypros.com

MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Kyle Wright, Taylor Ward, Justin Turner (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
fantasypros.com

10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

We’ve now got a couple full weeks under our belt. Less seasoned fantasy managers might now feel compelled to think that guys like Connor Joe and Kyle Wright will stay elite for the entire season, or that it’s already a lost season for Bo Bichette and Brandon Woodruff. More experienced fantasy GMs know not to give in to these early-season trends and instead aim to use them to their advantage. They will attempt to acquire as much as they can by trading away hot starters like J.P. Crawford and Nestor Cortes Jr. while trying to get Brandon Lowe and Jose Berrios at a discount.
MLB
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Austin Gomber strikes out six in loss to Phillies Thursday night

Colorado Rockies SP Austin Gomber pitched six innings on Thursday, striking out six, walking one, and allowing three hits for two earned runs in the Rockies' 7-1 loss to the Phillies. Fantasy Impact:. Gomber made it through six innings on Thursday having thrown just 88 pitches 57 of which were...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Best 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Remaining for Day 2

The dust has settled from Round 1, but there are still two full days of the 2022 NFL Draft ahead! Round 2 and 3 are pivotal for teams trying to build on their first-round selection. Let’s take a look at the top rookie 2022 NFL Draft prospects remaining on Day 2.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Chris Olave selected No. 11 by New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have selected WR Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (NFL Draft Tracker) The Saints traded up with the Commanders to pick number 11 in exchange giving up picks 16, 98, and 120. New Orleans was in need of a game breaking WR and Olave fits the bill. Olave can learn from fellow Ohio St. WR Michael Thomas and should quickly be one of the top receiving options for Jameis Winston. At six feet tall with sub 4.40 speed Olave is a balanced WR that lead the Buckeyes in receiving in 2020 and can be the WR of the future for the Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Tyler Smith selected No. 24 by Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have selected offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (NFL Draft Tracker) The Dallas Cowboys have added a franchise bookend in Tulsa product Tyler Smith. An aggressive offensive lineman with a violent streak, Smith, should help improve both the run and the passing games. There is some work to do, but if he can limit penalties and refine his technique in pass protection, he should become a Pro Bowl tackle for years to come.
ARLINGTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Zion Johnson selected No. 17 by Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected OL Zion Johnson with the number seventeen overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (ESPN NFL Draft Tracker) The Chargers chose to address the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert. There were some who thought they might address wide receiver with this selection. Johnson should make an immediate impact on the Chargers offensive line to help protect Herbert as the future of the Chargers offense.
INGLEWOOD, CA
fantasypros.com

Jose Iglesias perfect at plate in loss to Phillies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies SS Jose Iglesias went 4-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting four singles in the Rockies' 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Iglesias has now played in 14 games so far this year and is batting .340 with three RBI's so far. Despite perfection at the plate on Wednesday Iglesias is more of a contact hitter which won't lead to much fantasy value unless runners can consistently get into scoring position ahead of him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Trent McDuffie selected No. 21 by Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs selected DB Trent McDuffie with the number twenty-one overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. (ESPN NFL Draft Tracker) The Chiefs traded up, sending the No. 29, 94 and 121 selections to the New England Patriots. Kansas City chose to address the secondary with this pick. There were some who thought they may address wide receiver after trading Tyreek Hill this offseason, but instead chose to address the secondary in round one with a deep wide receiver class.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

George Karlaftis III selected No. 30 by Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected EDGE George Karlaftis with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chiefs remain focused on defense after taking cornerback Trent McDuffie earlier in the first round. Now, they add Karlaftis to the end of their defensive line. Karlaftis plays with a high motor, explosive hands and hips, and great stamina. He struggles drastically against the run, but Kansas City will look to take advantage of his prolific ability to get outside and pressure the quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Dylan Cease strikes out nine against Royals on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox SP Dylan Cease pitched six innings on Wednesday, striking out nine, walking three, and allowing three hits for two earned runs in the Sox' 7-3 win over the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Cease was terrific on the mound on Wednesday ultimately getting a no-decision after striking out nine...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Jordan Davis selected No. 13 by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected DT Jordan Davis with the number thirteen overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. (ESPN NFL Draft Tracker) The Eagles traded up to this selection, sending the No. 15,124, 162 and 166 selections to the Houston Texans. Philadelphia lands Davis, who ran a 4.78 40-yard dash which was the fastest time for any player who weights 300 pounds or more since 2006, according to ESPN. Davis will make an immediate impact for the Eagles defensive line with his athleticism, size and speed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Devin Lloyd selected No. 27 by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LB Devin Lloyd with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (NFL Draft Tracker) The Jaguars traded up to pick 27 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange giving up picks 33, 106, and 180. LB was a hole for the Jaguars after parting ways with Myles Jack and Utah LB Devin Lloyd projects to be an excellent replacement and also viewed by many as the top LB prospect in the entire class. While in college Lloyd pretty much did it all for the Utes as he excelled in piling up tackles and even had several pick sixes. Expect a lot of physicality from Lloyd early on in his career with his ball skills developing as he gains experience. Lloyd is also a LB that possesses sneaky good rushing skills giving the Jaguars some flexibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy