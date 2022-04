ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at tonight’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to the game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have more […]

