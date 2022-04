It happened on a trip to the Tetons. On a crisp, early fall afternoon. I was alone and a newcomer to hiking trails. I was staying in Jackson for a few days and one early morning when the sky was azure and I could see my breath I decided to visit the national park. I had gone near the entrance my first day in town just to get a few pictures of the mountains. On the very first day, I saw a very large moose and expected to see more by visiting a large pond where I was told the large animals watered not long after sunrise.

JACKSON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO