Mireya Sánchez-Maes ’24 is a joint concentrator in English and Theater, Dance, and Media in Currier House. Her column “Insect Insights” appears on alternate Wednesdays. It’s the last day of classes, our board plus has finally started to run out, and we’ve reached that special time of year when everyone is really nice to Eliot students in the hopes of getting invited to Fête. But as the semester winds down, I can’t help but notice the increasing number of slanderous whispers making their way through these hallowed halls. Harmful allegations are being levied against some of the most integral and long-established members of the Harvard community, and it’s high time we talked about it. So here it goes.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO