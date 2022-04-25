ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

Wildfire takes animals and thousands of acres of land at family ranch in Lamar

9NEWS
 4 days ago
LAMAR, Colo. — The May family said a wildfire took some of their animals and thousands of acres of their land on Friday in Lamar, Colorado -- and they said they're lucky it wasn't worse. Drought conditions are getting worse in the state, and so is the potential...

Environment
9NEWS

