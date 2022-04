It was a heartbreaking scene for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night as they saw their season come to an end after an intense 102-98 series-ending loss to Stephen Curry and the mighty Golden State Warriors. The season comes to another bitter end for the Nuggets but for his part, Jokic can take comfort in the fact that he’s about to get extremely rich this summer.

