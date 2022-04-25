2 stabbed in Mission Hills

Two people were stabbed in Mission Hills Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The stabbing in the 10300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard took place shortly after 7 p.m., and two people were taken to the hospital in “fair to serious” condition, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

The identities, ages and genders of the victims were not available, nor was any information about the assailant.

