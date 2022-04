You don’t always get the storybook ending: win the final game of your final season for a state championship. There are too many variables that can sidetrack the dream. Bristol Central’s Donovan Clingan was determined to have as normal a high school basketball career as possible: play for the school in your town with the classmates you grew up with. But when you are nearly 7 feet, 2 inches tall, your life is anything but normal.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO