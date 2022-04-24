Fresh flavors coming soon to former Bill’s Barbecue

The Breakfast Bar is set to open in the coming months at the former Bill’s Barbecue and will serve entrees including chicken and waffles.

Chicken and waffles, French toast, shrimp and grits and home-fried potatoes are just a few of the scratch-made dishes The Breakfast Bar will soon serve at the former Bill’s Barbecue.

“Salmon and grits is my personal favorite. I could eat that any time of day,” said owner Quinetta Wilson. “Our shrimp and grits and the chicken and waffles have been neck and neck since we opened. One week one will be our top seller, and the next week it will switch.”

Wilson is originally from New Jersey and has lived in Greenville for nearly three decades. Before the pandemic hit, the veteran entrepreneur — she has several other businesses — started working on transforming Greenville’s 605 Albemarle Ave. into her dream breakfast hot spot.

“We’d been working for months and months, so we needed to open,” she said of the September 2020 grand opening. “The Breakfast Bar is unique because we celebrate family food, fun and friends. Anyone who comes in can feel it, and we’re big on customer service. And our food is the best breakfast in town.”

Visit TheBreakfastBar.club and follow @TheBreakfastBarNC on Facebook to see some of the offerings.

The mother of four said she often used Bill’s as a meeting spot, so when she realized the old buffet building was available for lease, she took a leap of faith and leased it.

“There is no construction really that needs to be done,” Wilson said. “It is just some manicuring to make it our own.”

She plans to start hiring 40-45 people in the next month with plans to open the Wilson location by the summer. To apply, email a resume to thebreakfastbarnc@gmail.com or visit the website’s careers section and specify a desire to work at the Wilson location.

“All of our food is made fresh and from scratch. That is what makes us different,” the 42-year-old woman said. “I’m not big on processed food, so everything is cooked to order. When it comes to your table, it will be hot and delicious.”

The eatery will be open for breakfast, brunch and lunch Tuesdays through Sundays with hours similar to those at the Greenville location.

The intersection of Downing Street and Forest Hills Road has a history of flooding, but Wilson said she’s not worried about that, as her building is farther from the Contentnea Creek and historically, water hasn’t breached the structure.

“I’m excited to bring The Breakfast Bar to Wilson, and I hope Wilson is ready,” she said. “I’m really excited about this.”

