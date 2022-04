ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller has released a new policy that bans the use of no-knock warrants. The policy says before entering, deputies must knock and give appropriate notice of their identity and purpose to the person in apparent control of the premises in order to enter. After announcing their identity and purpose, and if the deputies believe that admittance is being denied or unreasonably delayed, the force necessary to complete the entry may be used.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO