Local man injured after vehicle crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Cottondale man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving northbound on County Road 167 around 1:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline of the road.

FHP said he over-corrected and the pickup truck’s left side wheels collided with a ditch.

The truck ended up flipping over, and the man was ejected from the vehicle.

FHP, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire, Compass Lake Fire and the Air Heart Helicopter team assisted on scene.

The man was left with serious injuries, according to FHP.

