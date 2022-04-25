ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Tennis: Majettes relying on experience to make another run for a state title

By Adeena Balthazor
 4 days ago

Tennis teams in the WDA got their season going this weekend and Minot is starting the season on a strong note going 4-0 without giving up a single match so far.

The Minot Majettes are looking to make another run to the state title. Head Coach Scott DeLorme said that still being early in the season they are playing at midseason form which will be key.

They have a good group of returners this season including Sofia Egge and Eden Olson looking to lead the younger girls.

“A couple of these girls have won a state title a few years ago last year we took second as a team, they’ve played in the big matches they’ve played in the state tournaments they’ve seen the best of the best and we know we can compete with the best and I think that’s key the mental psyche to know that you’ve been there and you’ve been on the other side things they have an idea of what it takes to get there,” DeLorme said.

The Majettes are back home Friday, Apr. 29 when they host Mandan at Hammond Park. Match starts at 4:15 p.m.

KX News

Bismarck Bucks fall in defensive battle at home

The Bismarck Bucks returned to their home field Saturday night on short rest after just playing in California on Monday. The Bucks came in at (3-2) hosting the (2-3) Quad City Steamwheelers. This one was a defensive content with the first touchdown not coming until the second quarter. It was the Bucks who struck first […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Extensive power outages remain in the wake of a second winter storm

Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored: Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be live-streamed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Tuesday that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be live-streamed. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow live-streaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death, said in his […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Victim of shooting in Minot identified

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has identified the victim of the shooting that took place in northwest Minot on Friday, April 22 as Alexander R. Eckert, a 22-year-old man from Minot. Minot police responded to the northwest Minot address on a report of an unresponsive male lying in front of a residence […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

North Dakota man charged in January Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said last week that a second arrest was expected in its investigation into the shooting death of Trishay Thompson in January. On Monday they delivered on that promise, charging 22-year-old Salifou Sahr with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
WDIO-TV

Grand Rapids boys tennis falls at Bemidji

On Wednesday the Grand Rapids boys tennis team fell on the road to Bemidji. Bemidji's Matt Benhamou and the Thunderhawks' Blayne Mortenson battled in the number one singles match, but the Benhamou would win 7-5 and 6-0. As a team the Lumberjacks earned the 6-1 win.
BEMIDJI, MN
KX News

Soccer: Legacy off to hot start in 2022

Legacy’s girls soccer team is off to a hot start, already matching the number of wins that they tallied last season. The Sabers have scored a total of 11 goals through three games this year. Co-Head Coach Logan Christensen says that’s thanks in part to a team that is getting comfortable with each other’s play, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: All eight teams in the WDA in action in Bismarck/Mandan

On Tuesday, all eight teams in the WDA were in action in the Bismarck/Mandan area, including a pair of undefeated teams matching up in Legacy and Minot. Tuesday Scores:Legacy Sabers (0), Minot Majettes (9)Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (0)Bismarck Demons (6), St. Mary’s Saints (0)Century Patriots (3), Williston Coyotes (0)
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Heather Hoffman gets $500,000 bond

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Half-a-million dollars is the bond set by a Minot judge for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert last week. At her initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond. “[Hoffman] killed the father […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Local golf teams taking competition indoors

The recent weather has forced teams to get creative, and golf programs around the state are starting something unique this week as a result. Class B and WDA teams in Bismarck and Minot are both holding indoor golf tournaments using Toptracer technology. Each golf ball has a microchip and will accurately show ball flight and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball/Softball: Bismarck State College hosts a doubleheader with Dakota College at Bottineau

The Mystics returned to the diamond on Wednesday, as the baseball team looked to stay hot with the bats, while softball played at an unusual venue. Wednesday Scores:(G1) Bismarck State College (20), Dakota College at Bottineau (6) – Baseball(G2) Bismarck State College (17), Dakota College at Bottineau (3) – Baseball(G1) Bismarck State College (0), Dakota […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Soccer: Mandan’s defense is pacing the Braves this season

Mandan’s soccer team has just one loss on the season thanks to a great defense that is carrying over from last year. Goal Keeper Quinn Carter is leading the way for the Braves as one of the top goalies in the WDA. Carter says the entire defense can still improve though, including herself, hoping to […]
MANDAN, ND
