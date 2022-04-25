Tennis: Majettes relying on experience to make another run for a state title

Tennis teams in the WDA got their season going this weekend and Minot is starting the season on a strong note going 4-0 without giving up a single match so far.

The Minot Majettes are looking to make another run to the state title. Head Coach Scott DeLorme said that still being early in the season they are playing at midseason form which will be key.

They have a good group of returners this season including Sofia Egge and Eden Olson looking to lead the younger girls.

“A couple of these girls have won a state title a few years ago last year we took second as a team, they’ve played in the big matches they’ve played in the state tournaments they’ve seen the best of the best and we know we can compete with the best and I think that’s key the mental psyche to know that you’ve been there and you’ve been on the other side things they have an idea of what it takes to get there,” DeLorme said.

The Majettes are back home Friday, Apr. 29 when they host Mandan at Hammond Park. Match starts at 4:15 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.