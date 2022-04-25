Section of Hardin County dam breached

Wildwood Resort City (Courtesy of Wildwood Resort City)

A section of the Kimball Lake Dam at Wildwood Resort City in northern Hardin County has breached.

According to a Facebook post from Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel, the partial breach resulted from a structural issue with the dam.

The spillway side remains intact, and the lake is draining, he said.

"Kimball Creek and Village Creek just south of the dam will rise, but water is expected to dissipate and affects further downstream should be minimal," he said in the post.

People in the area are asked to stay out of the lake and away from the beach and wooden bridge until the situation is resolved.